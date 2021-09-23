No injuries reported as a result of a Tuesday evening car accident
The road was briefly closed to remove debris from the scene
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A two car, car accident in Marion County resulted in a temporary road closure.
The accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:30 PM at the intersection of Dairy Cream Corner and East Grafton Road.
Marion County Deputies and the Marion County Rescue Squad were on the scene.
Officials say there were no injuries reported as a result of the accident.
