No injuries reported as a result of a Tuesday evening car accident

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A two car, car accident in Marion County resulted in a temporary road closure.

The accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:30 PM at the intersection of Dairy Cream Corner and East Grafton Road.

Marion County Deputies and the Marion County Rescue Squad were on the scene.

Officials say there were no injuries reported as a result of the accident.

