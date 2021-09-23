Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Liberty’s Raiden Childers
Childers grabbed three touchdowns, over 200 total yards on Friday
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Raiden Childers is our People’s Bank Player of the Week.
The senior put up the team’s first three touchdowns on Friday night against Philip Barbour.
Childers tallied 2 receptions for 71 yards and 25 rushes for 192 yards, aside from being the team’s leading kick and punt returner.
Liberty is currently 2-2 on the season and travels to Grafton this Friday.
