Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Liberty’s Raiden Childers

Childers grabbed three touchdowns, over 200 total yards on Friday
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Raiden Childers is our People’s Bank Player of the Week.

The senior put up the team’s first three touchdowns on Friday night against Philip Barbour.

Childers tallied 2 receptions for 71 yards and 25 rushes for 192 yards, aside from being the team’s leading kick and punt returner.

Liberty is currently 2-2 on the season and travels to Grafton this Friday.

