St. Joseph’s Hospital cancels all of it’s remaining blood screening events for the fall

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - St. Joseph’s Hospital has announced it will be canceling all of it’s rotary blood screening events for the fall due to the rise in COVID-19.

The screenings were set to take place in September, October, and November.

In a post on the hospitals Facebook page, they said that conditions at the hospital are at critical level with COVID patients and the staff is needed else where in the hospital at this time.

They hope that blood screenings will be able to resume as soon as possible.

