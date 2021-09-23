Advertisement

St. Joseph’s Hospital cancels all of it’s remaining blood screening events for the fall

They hope to resume again in the near future
FILE - In this April 28, 2015 file photo, a patient has her blood drawn for a liquid biopsy during an appointment at a hospital in Philadelphia. Scientists have the first major evidence that such blood tests hold promise for screening people for cancer. Hong Kong doctors tried it for a type of head and neck cancer, and boosted early detection and one measure of survival. Results were published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 in the New England Journal of Medicine.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - St. Joseph’s Hospital has announced it will be canceling all of it’s rotary blood screening events for the fall due to the rise in COVID-19.

The screenings were set to take place in September, October, and November.

In a post on the hospitals Facebook page, they said that conditions at the hospital are at critical level with COVID patients and the staff is needed else where in the hospital at this time.

They hope that blood screenings will be able to resume as soon as possible.

