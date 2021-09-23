Belington structure fire being investigated as arson

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Investigators were offering $5,000 to anyone that can give information that leads to the arrest of an arsonist that allegedly burned down a vacant home in the town of Belington on September 19.

Barbour County 911 received a call early in the morning on September 19 about a residential structure fire at the corner of Hetzel Ave. and Shank St. in Belington.

Chief of the Belington Volunteer Fire Department, Phil Hart said the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the scene.

Hart added one Belington firefighter suffered a medical emergency while fighting the fire. Then he was transported to Broaddus Hospital.

“It started out that he complained of chest pains. It turned out it was no cardiac related event. It was some pulled muscles in the chest,” he explained.

Hart said the firefighter was fine and had since been released from the hospital.

On September 21 the State Fire Marshal’s office confirmed the fire was arson. This was not a shock to Hart.

“We suspected it was an arson fire from the beginning. Because the structure had been vacant for years and there were no utilities hooked to it,” he said.

Hart added the Belington Police Department, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office and the Belington Volunteer Fire Department were teaming up to investigate the incident.

Hart said the team was also reviewing security cameras in the area, and looking for any more evidence that could lead to an arrest.

If anyone has any information regarding the fire they are asked to reach out to the Belington Police Department, or call 1-800-233-FIRE.

