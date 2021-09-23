Tucker County Schools temporarily extend mask mandate

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - The mask mandate will be around in Tucker County Schools for a little longer.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday the school said “Due to the rising number of COVID cases in the county being at an all time high, Tucker County Schools will continue the current mask guidelines”

The school added that the mandate will be reviewed at the next school meeting.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.