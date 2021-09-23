Advertisement

Tucker County Schools temporarily extend mask mandate

The current guidelines will remain in place
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - The mask mandate will be around in Tucker County Schools for a little longer.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday the school said “Due to the rising number of COVID cases in the county being at an all time high, Tucker County Schools will continue the current mask guidelines”

The school added that the mandate will be reviewed at the next school meeting.

