William “Bill” Kenneth Moneypenny, 64, of Weston passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

Bill was born in Weston on May 3, 1957, a son of Evelyn Mardell Cayton Moneypenny and the late Kenneth Lee Moneypenny.

Forever cherishing their memories of Bill are his mother, Evelyn Moneypenny of Weston; three children: Chad Moneypenny and wife, Emily, William S. Moneypenny, and Kasey Droppleman and husband, Edward, all of Weston; ten grandchildren: Kyle, Kaitlyn, Savannah, Steele, Chevelle, Nathaniel, Gwendalynn, Catriona, Orion, and Ian; one great-grandchild, Khloe; three brothers: James Carpenter of Parkersburg, Ronnie Carpenter and wife, Peggy, of Winchester, VA, and Chuck Moneypenny and wife, Tina, of West Union; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1975, Bill pursued his passion of becoming a mechanic. He attended and graduated from the Fred W. Eberle Technical Center in Buckhannon with an Auto Mechanic License. Bill spent over ten years employed with the Union Iron Workers Local 787. He also owned his own engine machine shop in Buckhannon for several years. Whether it was hot-rods or engines, Bill was always tinkering on something. He often referred to himself as a “Master Mechanic”. Bill was the life of any party and could make anyone laugh with his stories. He was one-of-a-kind and will be missed dearly.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jay Burkhart officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William “Bill” Kenneth Moneypenny. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

