WVU women’s soccer focusing on takeaways from nonconference slate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Big 12 play gets underway for WVU women’s soccer Friday at 7 p.m. against Iowa State, but before they can get there, they have had to reflect on what they learned from nonconference games this season.

The Mountaineers sit at 6-2-1 entering the conference slate, so there are a few losses to learn from, and even more wins to replicate.

Women’s soccer will be the second WVU sport to kick off conference play Friday after volleyball.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.