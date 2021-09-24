Another restaurant in our area is closing just shy of it’s 12 anniversary

Advertisement

The restaurant will cease operations at the start of the month
Mountaineer grill
Mountaineer grill(WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another business is closing it’s doors in Bridgeport, just shy of it’s 12 anniversary.

Mountaineer Grille, located just below the Meadowbrook mall first opened it’s doors in November of 2009.

The restaurants announced they will be closing due to a staff shortage as a result of COVID-19.

The establishment will be open Friday, Saturday and then again next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

