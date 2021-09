CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - If you rely on Centra buses for transportation around Clarksburg, make sure you have an alternative plan for Saturday, Sept. 25th.

Centra Bus will not operate this coming Saturday due to road closures and an event in downtown Clarksburg.

Operations will resume as normal on Monday, Sept. 27.

