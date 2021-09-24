Clarksburg Water Board announces a $400,000 donation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crowd ranging from state and local leaders gathered for the announcement.

The check was presented in front of the Clarksburg Water Board.

“...and I want everyone to know how much these funds really mean. We were had to cut a lot out of our budget,” said President of the Clarksburg Water Board Paul Howe.

The funds come from Governor Justice and Congressman David McKinley.

Howe says the donation will help in providing alternate water sources to customers.

The board has already spent $350,000 on that alone.

“It’s tremendous I mean the struggles we’ve had with the [Environmental Protection Agency] and our lead lines really impacted our budget tremendously,” said Howe. “We’re in a fortunate position where we can move some funds around, but you know there’s a lot of expenses ahead.”

Howe says the donation is important in helping meet the needs of the EPA.

“We want to put people’s minds at easy so they know what may or may not be in their lines. Right now it looks like a small percentage of people are effected but we are going to be diligent and identifying those and treating that system,” said Howe.

The water board ended by recognizing agencies such as the fire department and national guard in lead response efforts.

“We have great community support here. People are volunteering to jump on board to help us, it really means a lot,” said Howe.

The funds will also allow for the city to use water testing equipment to provide prompt water testing results to the water board.

