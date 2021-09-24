Advertisement

Covid cases are down but ICU patients are not, expert answers why

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Even with active covid cases on the decline, people in hospitals because of covid is still at pandemic heights across the mountain state.

As we learn West Virginia ranks last in those fully vaccinated, Dr. Mark Povroznik from the united hospital center says the number of hospitalizations is a measure to show the vaccines effectiveness.

Dr. Povroznik says as people recover from their quarantine, active cases will decline, the trend is not translating into those needing higher level of care.

“You talk about the reason for decline in active cases, it’s not everyone is sick enough to be in a hospital. If that was the case we’d be in more of a crisis than what we’re in and we are in a healthcare crisis,” Dr. Povroznik.

Dr. Povroznik says this issue re-enforces the importance and value in the shot. He urges to get the booster for those who qualify.

