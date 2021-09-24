Advertisement

Fred Junior “Junebug” Hinkle

By Master Control
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fred Junior “Junebug” Hinkle, 63 of Camden-on-Gauley passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.  He was born December 28, 1957 to the late Sarah Jane Hinkle Elliott and stepfather Larry Elliott. Junebug, as he was known to all, was a coal miner for several years. He is survived by one brother, Roger Hinkle and his aunt, Louise Woodall and several cousins. Graveside service will be 2 PM, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Malcomb Cemetery on Strouds Creek Loop with Pastor Keith Williams officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Hinkle family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

