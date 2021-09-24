Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday definitely felt like Fall, with highs in the low-60s and partly cloudy skies. Today will be slightly warmer, as a high-pressure system keeps skies clear and brings warm air to WV. This afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s, only a few degrees below-average for late-September. Skies will be clear, so we will receive lots of sunshine, and winds will be light. Tonight, temperatures will dip down into the upper-40s again, so a light jacket might be needed. Skies will be partly cloudy, as a weak disturbance brings a few clouds to WV, but we stay dry. Overall, this afternoon and evening will be a good time to enjoy the outdoors. Tomorrow afternoon and evening, a weak cold front brings a few showers, and even an isolated storm, to WV, so we might see some rain. However, we won’t see much rain, and the system leaves during the late-evening hours. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low-70s. By Sunday, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, so we will see some sunshine. Temperature will still be in the low-70s, so the warm weather continues. Next week, temperatures will rise into the mid-70s, with partly cloudy skies throughout the week. A front might bring a few showers to WV on Tuesday, but we shouldn’t see much rain. In short, the first weekend of fall will be seasonable, with partly sunny skies, highs in the low-70s, and only a few isolated showers.

Today: A beautiful afternoon, with sunny skies and not many clouds expected in our area. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday but still seasonably cool, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. In short, a nice day. High: 70.

Tonight: We start out with clear skies, but overnight, a few clouds push into NCWV, leading to partly clear skies. Still, no rain expected, and barring patchy fog, most areas should see decent visibility. Temperatures will be chilly, in the upper-40s. Low: 45.

Saturday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers and even a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening hours. We won’t see much rain, however (less than 0.1 inches). Temperatures will still be in the upper-60s to low-70s, so it will feel nice. Overall, barring rain chances and a few clouds, it won’t be too bad of a day. High: 71.

Sunday: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, so we will see nice weather in the area. Temperatures will be in the low-70s, which is a few degrees below-average but still nice. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph. Overall, barring a cool morning, the day will be nice. High: 70.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.