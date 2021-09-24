Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 24, 2021

Cloudy Saturday, but bright Sunday!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! What a truly spectacular day it was today. It was a chilly start for us, with most of down in the 40′s, but then there was plenty of clear skies and sunshine all day. Highs today topped out at in the lower 70′s. Overnight we’re expecting to see an increase of clouds, and maybe some morning fog as well. We’ll stay mostly cloudy all day Saturday with the chance of some light intermittent showers early in the evening. Skies will clear out overnight into Sunday morning, and that will set us up for some fog on Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be absolutely beautiful with highs in the lowers 70′s. We’ll begin the work week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures just about average.

Tonight: Fog developing: Low: 46

Saturday: AM Fog, then mostly cloudy: High 73

Sunday: AM Fog, then mostly sunny: High 72

Monday: Partly cloudy: High 77

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Latest Do it for Babydog prize winners announced
Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
stabbing generic
Man arrested after stabbing in Morgantown
Mountaineer grill
Another restaurant in our area is closing just shy of it’s 12 anniversary
WVDNR
WV record blue catfish reeled in

Latest News

Kevin corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sep 24, 2021
Expected highs for September 24, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 24, 2021
Clarksburg 10 day temperature and heat index trend
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 23, 2021
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sept 23, 2021