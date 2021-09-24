Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! What a truly spectacular day it was today. It was a chilly start for us, with most of down in the 40′s, but then there was plenty of clear skies and sunshine all day. Highs today topped out at in the lower 70′s. Overnight we’re expecting to see an increase of clouds, and maybe some morning fog as well. We’ll stay mostly cloudy all day Saturday with the chance of some light intermittent showers early in the evening. Skies will clear out overnight into Sunday morning, and that will set us up for some fog on Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be absolutely beautiful with highs in the lowers 70′s. We’ll begin the work week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures just about average.

Tonight: Fog developing: Low: 46

Saturday: AM Fog, then mostly cloudy: High 73

Sunday: AM Fog, then mostly sunny: High 72

Monday: Partly cloudy: High 77

