Overdoes on the rise despite opioid prescriptions dropping

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Medical Association (AMA) released its annual Overdose Report.

The 2021 report is the fifth installment of the American Medical Association’s annual report on the overdose crisis, which highlights new data in the fight against the evolving overdose epidemic.

According to their analysis, all 50 states and D.C. reported increases in drug related overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The AMA says that shows current policies are not adequate to address the epidemic head on.

In West Virginia, opioid prescriptions have decreased by 63.9% between 2011 and 2020. Most recently there was a 10.4% decrease from 2019 to 2020.

West Virginia – like nearly every other state – is seeing increases in overdoses mainly due to illicit fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Prescription drug monitoring also saw a significant rise. Nationally, physicians and other health care professionals used prescription drug monitoring over 910 million times last year, including 1,300,000 times in the Mountain State.

West Virginia contributes to this report every year to help determine national trends as well as monitor its own progress in combatting the ongoing overdose crisis.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.