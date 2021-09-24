Pamela Jo Hall McElroy, 68 of Summersville, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her home. She was born June 20, 1953 in Richwood to the late Bobby Joe “Bun” and Vella McCourt Hall.

She was Baptist by faith and attended Reynolds Street Freewill Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and was an avid reader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Rex E. McElroy.

Pam is survived by her brothers and sisters Kathy (companion Frank Canfield) Holcomb and Mike Hall, both of Webster Springs, Lester (Penny) Hall of Cowen, Robert Hall and Marjorie (Butch) Davis, both of Webster Springs, Kimberly Boggs of Summersville, Jeffery (Joy) Hall and Kevin (Rachel) Hall, and Bobby Jo Hall, all of Webster Springs; dog Molly; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends who will mourn her passing.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Services to celebrate Pam’s life will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Bender officiating. Interment will follow in Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Webster Springs.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall/McElroy family.

