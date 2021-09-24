Plea hearing set for ex-councilman charged in January 6 Capitol riots
plea agreement set for October 14
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A plea hearing has been set in former Parkersburg City Councilman Eric Barber’s January 6 Capitol riot case.
Barber was charged with theft, disorderly conduct, entering and staying in a restricted area, and parading in a Capitol building.
He appeared in federal court Thursday for a status hearing.
Judge Christopher Cooper has set Barber’s plea hearing for October 14 at 3 p.m.
