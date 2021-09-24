A West Virginia mom has been missing for over six months; her mother shares her story

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - As the nation has gripped to the Gabby Petito case 5 News is highlighting a West Virginia mom that has been missing for over six months in Pendleton County under similar circumstances.

On March 11, 25-year-old Cassie Sheetz, who is also a mother of three, went on a hike with two men.

Not long after the initial hike, all three were reported missing.

Police reported that the two men were found on March 12, one standing by a vehicle and the other coming out of the forest. As for Cassie, there was no trace of her.

Now six months and a birthday has passed. Her mom, Arlene Shelton, wants answers.

“To me, because she’s my daughter she was perfect. I mean she did have her little moments but I’d give anything to have her back right now,” Shelton said.

Shelton said her daughter was never into hiking and stated that the men told her Sheetz wanted to show them something in that area, but what that ‘something’ was exactly, was never clear.

“It doesn’t make sense to me that someone could just disappear off the face of the Earth with no word, no contact, no nothing for 6 months,” Shelton said. “She wouldn’t go a day without texting or calling me and we’ve heard nothing.”

State Police say they are still investigating, but have no new leads. Volunteers have searched for Sheetz, including a team that went out on Friday, but there’s still no sign of her.

“She glowed wherever she went,” her mother said.

That glow is what her mother hopes she’ll soon catch a glimpse of.

“Everybody loved her, there wasn’t anybody who had anything bad to say about her.”

Shelton is organizing a search team for October 3 at 9 a.m. If you would like to help, you can contact her through the Cassie Sheetz Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.