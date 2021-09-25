Advertisement

Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Latest Do it for Babydog prize winners announced
Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
stabbing generic
Man arrested after stabbing in Morgantown
Mountaineer grill
Another restaurant in our area is closing just shy of it’s 12 anniversary
WVDNR
WV record blue catfish reeled in

Latest News

covid cases creeping up and ICU patients are climbing, expert answers why
covid cases creeping up and ICU patients are climbing, expert answers why
The unprecedented partisan review — focused on the vote count in Arizona’s largest county,...
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump
25-year-old mom has been missing
A West Virginia mom has been missing for over six months; her mother shares her story
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp