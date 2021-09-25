Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | September 25, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today started out nicely, with partly clear skies and highs in the upper-60s. Then clouds came from the west, as a weak cold front pushed in. Tonight, we’ll see a few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm in WV, but we won’t see much rain (less than 0.1 inches of rain). The front leaves by 11 PM, leaving only some drizzle in the mountains and clearing skies. We’ll also see dense fog in some areas, which could disrupt commutes in some areas. Other than that, expect a calm night. Temperatures will be back in the upper-40s once again, so you might need a light jacket. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear once again, with only a few clouds passing. This allows temperatures to rise into the low-70s. Winds will be light, and we’ll stay dry. Overall, tomorrow will be nice. Monday will be nice as well, with mostly clear skies and only a few clouds pushing in. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, with highs in the upper-70s. In short, it will be a nice start to the week. The dry weather ends on Tuesday afternoon, as a weak cold front brings scattered showers and storms to WV during the afternoon and evening hours. We won’t see much rain, but it does mean you might want an umbrella. After Tuesday, a high-pressure system will result in mostly sunny skies. Cooler air from the north will keep highs in the low-70s and lows in the upper-40s. In short, barring some rain on Tuesday, the next several days will bring sunny skies and fall-like temperatures.

Tonight: A few rain showers push in and stick around until about 11 PM. At that point, they push east, leaving behind a few clouds. Later, expect dense fog in some areas, which could disrupt the morning commute. Barring that, we’ll stay nice and dry. Temperatures will be cool, in the upper-40s. Overall, a foggy and chilly, but otherwise calm night. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, so we will see sunshine in the area. Winds will be light and coming from the west. Temperatures will be in the seasonable low-70s. Overall, a great end to the weekend. High: 72.

Monday: A nice start to the work week, with highs in the upper-70s and even breaking 80 in some areas. Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds pushing in. Winds will come from the southwest. In short, it will be a nice day. High: 80.

Tuesday: Temperatures will be warm, with highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. We’ll see rain chances during the afternoon and evening hours, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing into WV, so we will see rain. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy. Overall, don’t be surprised if you need some rain gear. High: 78.

