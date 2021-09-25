Monongalia County residents vote for school excess levy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County voters chose whether the Monongalia County Schools excess levy would be renewed.

The levy allowed extra funding to be used for different needs within their schools.

This included money for extra curricular activities, school supplies, technology and more.

5 News went to multiple polling locations on September 25 to talk with residents about the vote. Everyone we spoke with said they were in favor of the levy.

Morgantown native, Olivia Sokos was one of those people.

“It helps the teachers. Public school teachers don’t get paid enough money for the work that they do. When they you know change all of our lives,” she said.

The levy rate proposed for 2017-2022 was 73%. This was the same rate proposed for 2022-2027.

5 News will share the results when we receive them.

