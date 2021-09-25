Advertisement

Trinity Christian soccer out on top for the Class A OVAC Championship

Warriors win over Linsly in shootout
Trinity Christian Soccer wins Class A OVAC Championship
Trinity Christian Soccer wins Class A OVAC Championship(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity Christian soccer went home with a Class A OVAC Championship today.

The Warriors bested Linsly 2-1 after a goal from Kyle Knight tied it up at one, and Brock Shuba secured the winning goal for the Warriors in the shootout.

Trinity Christian is back on the field at home on Thursday against Notre Dame.

