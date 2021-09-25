Advertisement

West Virginia Wesleyan football gets dominated by West Liberty 31-0

Bobcats still looking to find their rhythm this season
By Casey Kay and Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan Football is still looking for the right rhythm this season.

The Bobcats hosted the Hilltoppers this afternoon, and looked competitive the first half, letting up only one touchdown each quarter.

Wesleyan quarterback Nathan Payne was picked off twice in the first half, the second being returned 36 yards for a touchdown by J’aire Pritchett.

The Bobcats trailed West Liberty by 14 going into the second half, and ended the game with a final of 31-0 West Liberty.

WVWC will be playing for their first win of the season next Saturday at 2pm on the road at Wheeling Univ.

