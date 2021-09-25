Advertisement

WVU men’s soccer keeps unbeaten streak alive

Defeats St. Bonaventure 4-0 with two late goals
WVU men's soccer
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With today’s win over St. Bonaventure 4-0, WVU men’s soccer remains unbeaten with a 6-0-2 record.

The hold two ties, but no one has been able to beat the Mountaineers on the pitch in 2021.

Kevin Morris nailed the first goal of the day in the 32nd minute, putting the Mountaineers up over the Bonnies 1-0.

Frederick Jorgensen put the second goal into the back of the net in the 50th minute.

The Mountaineers could’ve called it there... but the 89th minute was the most exciting of the match.

Yoran Popovic and Ryan Crooks scored nine seconds apart from each other, lofting the final score to 4-0.

