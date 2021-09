MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Volleyball was in action today for the second day of Big 12 Competition against Oklahoma.

The Mountaineers grabbed their second win over the Sooners in 4 sets, besting them 3-1.

12-1 WVU is back on the court Thursday at Texas.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.