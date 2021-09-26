BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Betty Lou Burkhammer, 81, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.She was born in Vandalia on September 14, 1940, a daughter of the late Samuel Franklin Duncan and Lois Ruth Harris Duncan. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Marion Burkhammer; and three siblings: Marion “Buck” Duncan, Wilma Curtis, and Rose Aichele.Forever cherishing their memories of Betty are two sons: Ray Jackson “Jack” Duncan and wife, Tracy, of Horner, and Marshall “Mark” Duncan of Vandalia; four grandchildren: Jennifer “Patch” Thompson, Jackie Lou Duncan , Olivea Duncan, and Kobe Duncan; four great-grandchildren: Matthew Duncan, Hunter Bancroft, Amaya Mayo, and Braylee Mayo; one great-great-grandchild: Brielle Duncan; four siblings: Pauline Riffle of Walkersville, Mildred “Midge” Rittenhouse of Jacksons Mill, and Sylvia Ables, and William “Bill” Duncan both of Weston; several nieces and nephews; and caregiver and special friend, Virginia “Jenny” Duncan.Betty had a kind heart and was always caring for others. Whether she was at home with her family or providing in-home-care for others, Betty was always compassionate and nurturing. She enjoyed cooking and providing delicious meals for her family and friends. Betty also like to find hidden treasures while visiting yard sales. More than anything, Betty loved her family and especially cherished her grandchildren. Her favorite hobby was spoiling her grandchildren in any way possible.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 5 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kenny Kendall officiating. Following services, Betty’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Betty Lou Burkhammer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

