Joseph William Rager Sr., 79, of Fairmont, WV, went to be with the Lord and his precious daughter, Jolene in heaven on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Joe was born November 18, 1941, in Fairmont to the late James and Josie Neel Rager and the son-in-law of the late Cyrus and Ida Maze Huffman. Joe spent 22 years in the U.S. Army with several tours in Germany and bravely fought in the Vietnam War. He also retired with 22 years as manager of the Marion County Transit Authority.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Charlene Huffman Rager, his children Jocie (Chris) Myers of Jonesville, MI, Jr. Rager of Fairmont, Rose (Jim) McHenry of Fairmont, Margaret Shuck of Carolina, WV, John (Priscilla) Huffman of Atlanta, GA, William Joseph (Leslie) of Fairmont, 14 Grandchildren, Mary, Clara, Little Joe, CJ, Kenny, Rocky, Misty Rae, Desi, Autumn, Isaac, Isabella, Matthew, Makayla, James, Alyssa, and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by an aunt, Maxine Cowgar, whom he loved very much, his brothers-in-laws Cyrus Huffman and Charlie Moran, his sisters-in-law Elizabeth Pickens Moran and Carol Michaels, several neices and nephews. He is joined in heaven by his daughter Jolene Dawn Heater, his brothers Russell and David Rager and sisters Ida Mae and Esther Anderson.

A special thanks to Pastor Nathan Barker and the church family for their support and prayer, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center staff for their loving care, and Matthew Heater for taking time out to help care for Joe and taking him places.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV, 26554 on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 30, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Nathan Barker officiating. Burial will follow after the service at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.