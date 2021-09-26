Advertisement

Local chapter of The Democratic Socialists of America gather to support the Green New Deal for Public Schools

Group encourages Senator Manchin to support green legislation.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of a local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America gathered in support of the Green New Deal for Public Schools.

This legislation would create funding to upgrade schools to make them more climate-friendly.

The group put a petition on the door of Senator Joe Manchin’s Fairmont office to show they want green legislation.

Organizer, Franklin Robert’s said Manchin hasn’t shown support for the Build it Back Better stimulus. Legislation that the group feels would lead to more green legislation.

Roberts shared some examples of what the Build it Back Better stimulus would do for public education.

“The green school retrofitting, which would fix schools that are falling apart, have asbestos, broken air conditioning or heating systems,” Roberts said.

The group hoped their petition would catch Manchin’s attention.

