BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Anna “Mary Ann” Oldaker, 75, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She passed surrounded by loving family and under the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice and the loving staff at Peroni Personal Care Home in Uniontown, PA.She was born in Weston on November 16, 1945, a daughter of the late Harry Keller and Pauline Hinzman Keller. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her loving step-father, Gail Linger.On December 28, 1963, she said “I Do” to James “Jim” Rupert Oldaker. He passed on May 5, 2021. After sharing over 57 wonderful years together, Mary Ann missed Jim, but they have been reunited to share eternity. Forever cherishing their memories of Mary Ann are two children: Jeffrey Oldaker of Volga, and Deanna “Dee” Lindsay and companion, Steve Bucar, of Morgantown; one grandchild, Alexander James “AJ” Lindsay of Morgantown; and one sister, Elissa Linger of Buckhannon.Mary Ann graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School. She spent several years as a bookkeeper for the Louie Glass Factory and Butcher-Layfield Lumber Company both in Weston. Mary Ann was a previous member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, and a current member of both St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the Weston Rotary Club. She was a huge animal lover and especially enjoyed spending time with her fur baby, Annie. Mary Ann also loved playing the piano, golfing, and dancing. She had a heart of gold and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mary Ann, to your favorite pet rescue, shelter, or charity.Mary Ann’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Graveside Service will be held at Machpelah Cemetery located at 853 Cemetery St. in Weston at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, with Father John Valentine officiating. Inurnment will follow. A Mass as a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Anna “Mary Ann” Oldaker. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.