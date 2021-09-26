BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mildred Frances Gardello Benincosa, 95, of Charleston and Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on September 24, 2021.She was born on March 18, 1926, in Meadowbrook, Harrison County, a daughter of the late Verna Crowl and Atillio “Jack” Gardello. Mildred was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School where she was a majorette in the band. She was a member of the Moose Club girls’ basketball team. Mildred married Giovanni “John” Benincosa on October 9, 1948, and they were married for 57 years until his death on January 28, 2006. She was an accomplished seamstress and was offered a job by Mr. Pileggi, a tailor in Fairmont, after seeing a suit jacket she made for her husband. She worked for the Maiden Form Bra Company in Clarksburg and as a decorator for McNichol Pottery Company in Stonewood. She was also co-owner of Benincosa Construction, LLC, serving as the secretary and treasurer until her husband’s death. She was preceded in death by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members, as well as her only sibling, Louise Carpenter and her husband, Les. She is survived by her two sons and one daughter, Mark Anthony and his wife Janet of Nutter Fort and Lost Creek, Annette Cipriani and her husband George of Charleston, and John II and his wife Tammy of Stonewood; seven grandchildren, Julia Legg and her husband Travis, Mark II and his wife Natalie, Jonathan and his wife Amber, and Joseph Benincosa, Kristin Moody and her husband Thomas, Kara Hoy and her husband David; step grandson, Derek Patrick and his wife Amy; eight great-grandchildren, Matthew, Asher, and Nadia Benincosa, Maxwell and Miles Moody, and Baby Hoy who is due in December; step-great-grandchildren, Reid Patrick and Colton Legg; as well as many nieces and nephews and her good friend, Jeanne Williams. She was a long-time member of St. Bridget’s and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Her greatest joy came from being a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Mrs. Benincosa’s memory to the General Fund at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8092 Third Street, Stonewood, WV, 26301.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. The family of Mrs. Benincosa request that masks be worn during the visitation and are required to be worn at Mass.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.