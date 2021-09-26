Trinity Christian soccer brings home Class A OVAC Championship

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity Christian soccer brought home the Class A OVAC Championship.

A goal from Kyle Knight took tied up the game at one and took the teams to a shootout.

Brock Shuba found the net for the Warriors, securing the victory for Trinity.

The Warriors are back on the pitch this Thursday at home against Notre Dame.

