WVU falls to No. 4 Oklahoma in final seconds

NORMAN, Okla. (WDTV) - WVU traveled out to Norman, Okla. for their first Big 12 matchup of the year.

The Mountaineers were on the board first with a 2-yd rush touchdown from Garrett Greene. Sooners responded quickly with the last touchdown either team would see tonight.

From there, back and forth field goals from Mountaineers’ Casey Legg and Sooners’ Gabe Brkic allowed WVU to never be trailing Oklahoma, until the final play of the game.

With two seconds left, Brkic kicked a 30-yd field goal for the Sooners victory, the only time they led they entire matchup.

WVU is back home next Saturday against Texas Tech at 3:30 p.m.

