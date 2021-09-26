Advertisement

WVU falls to No. 4 Oklahoma in final seconds

Mountaineers led the entire game until the last play
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (WDTV) - WVU traveled out to Norman, Okla. for their first Big 12 matchup of the year.

The Mountaineers were on the board first with a 2-yd rush touchdown from Garrett Greene. Sooners responded quickly with the last touchdown either team would see tonight.

From there, back and forth field goals from Mountaineers’ Casey Legg and Sooners’ Gabe Brkic allowed WVU to never be trailing Oklahoma, until the final play of the game.

With two seconds left, Brkic kicked a 30-yd field goal for the Sooners victory, the only time they led they entire matchup.

WVU is back home next Saturday against Texas Tech at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old mom has been missing
A West Virginia mom has been missing for over six months; her mother shares her story
Week 5 Football Highlights
5th Quarter: Week 5 Highlights
Even with active covid cases on the decline...People in hospitals because of covid is still at...
Covid cases creeping up, ICU patients continuing to climb
Mountaineer grill
Another restaurant in our area is closing just shy of it’s 12 anniversary
Centra Bus in Clarksburg to close Saturday, Sept. 25

Latest News

5 Sport's Pregame Show: Marcie Boulden
5 Sports Pregame Show Week Five: Sponsored by Harrison County Bank
5 Sports Pregame Show Week 5: Marcie Boulden
5 Sports Pregame Show Week 5: Sponsored by Harrison County Bank
5 Sports Pregame Show Week 5: Virgil McNemar
5 Sports Pregame Show Week 5: Sponsored by Harrison County Bank