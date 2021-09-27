Advertisement

A b-a-a-a-d day: Goats on the lam in Atlanta

By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSB) – A herd of goats took their appetites on the road in Atlanta.

On a sunny fall day, a video shows the goats walking around, enjoying the nice weather and snacking on shrubbery in the Buckhead neighborhood.

People in the area called police after spotting about a dozen goats trotting around a busy intersection.

One driver reported seeing the goats in the middle of a road.

Police say they were brought in to eat weeds at a nearby grocery store but somehow got loose.

Animal control was called in to help the owner of the goats corral them.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old mom has been missing
A West Virginia mom has been missing for over six months; her mother shares her story
fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
plane crash
Three people dead following plane crash in Fayette County
UPDATE: Monongalia County residents vote to renew school excess levy
Group encourages Senator Manchin to support green legislation.
Local chapter of The Democratic Socialists of America gather to support the Green New Deal for Public Schools

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office shows fentanyl...
Officials seize more than 9.5 million lethal fake pills in 2021, warn of alarming increase
US-50 crash
Crash closes lanes on US-50
Fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth are reaching the highest levels in history...
DEA: Fake prescription pills reaching highest levels in history
Fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth are reaching the highest levels in history...
Fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth are reaching the highest levels in history
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial