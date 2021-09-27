Bridging the Great Health Divide: Program helps kids learn benefits of better nutrition
Published: Sep. 27, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a program in Upshur County elementary schools that helps kids learn about the long term benefits of better nutrition. Watch the story above in this month’s edition of our ongoing series Bridging the Great Health Divide.
