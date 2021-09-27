Advertisement

Bridging the Great Health Divide: Program helps kids learn benefits of better nutrition

This month we’re highlighting a program in Upshur County elementary schools that helps kids learn about the long term benefits of better nutrition.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a program in Upshur County elementary schools that helps kids learn about the long term benefits of better nutrition. Watch the story above in this month’s edition of our ongoing series Bridging the Great Health Divide.

