Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December

Regulations for burning in late fall to winter
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rules and regulations for burning will be changing in the state come October 1st.
From October 1st to December 31st burning will only be allowed from 5PM-7AM.
The fire must be watched and controlled at all times.
The area were the fire is must be cleared down to mineral soil, for a minimum of 10FT from what is being burned.
If the fire gets out of control you are liable for any damages caused as a result.
Willfully setting fires is a felony and is punishable by a fine or imprisonment.
If you violate the burn laws you can face a maximum penalty of $1,000.
For information on burn laws you can call 1-800-2330-FIRE.
