Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rules and regulations for burning will be changing in the state come October 1st.

From October 1st to December 31st burning will only be allowed from 5PM-7AM.

The fire must be watched and controlled at all times.

The area were the fire is must be cleared down to mineral soil, for a minimum of 10FT from what is being burned.

If the fire gets out of control you are liable for any damages caused as a result.

Willfully setting fires is a felony and is punishable by a fine or imprisonment.

If you violate the burn laws you can face a maximum penalty of $1,000.

For information on burn laws you can call 1-800-2330-FIRE.

