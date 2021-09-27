UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say three people were injured in a crash near Clarksburg on Monday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on US-50 at WV 98.

Emergency officials told 5 News three people were taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries was unclear.

A medical helicopter and several ambulances were seen at the crash site.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.