UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash
Officials say three people were injured in a crash near Clarksburg on Monday.
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say three people were injured in a crash near Clarksburg on Monday.
It happened just before 5 p.m. on US-50 at WV 98.
Emergency officials told 5 News three people were taken to the hospital.
The extent of their injuries was unclear.
A medical helicopter and several ambulances were seen at the crash site.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.