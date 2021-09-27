Advertisement

UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash

Officials say three people were injured in a crash near Clarksburg on Monday.
US-50 crash
US-50 crash
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say three people were injured in a crash near Clarksburg on Monday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on US-50 at WV 98.

Emergency officials told 5 News three people were taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries was unclear.

A medical helicopter and several ambulances were seen at the crash site.

The crash remains under investigation.

