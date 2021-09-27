David Wilson, 61, of Craigsville, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. Born October 26, 1959 in Clarksburg, he was the son of the late Billy and Lemoine (Mathes) Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Wilson.

David was a coalminer. He was at his best being in the outdoors; whether it be 4-wheeling, camping, fishing, or hunting. He had a green thumb and could raise flowers with ease. David liked to collect coins and antique glass, and had recently taken to restoring old Tonka cars and trucks.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lisa Wilson; sons: Daniel Dixon and David Dixon and his companion, Jodi House; grandchildren: Dawson, Maria, Miya, and Novalee Dixon; brother, Billy A. Wilson, Jr.; sisters: Kay (husband, Preston) Lee, Susie (husband, Donnie) Clark, Shirley (husband, Paul) Moran, and Brenda Wilson (companion, Victor Lucky); and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services to celebrate David’s passing will be held 1pm, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen. Burial will be held immediately afterward at Handschumacher Cemetery, Upperglade. Friends may join the family for visitation 5pm-8pm, Wednesday evening, also at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com

Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wilson family.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.