DEA: Fake prescription pills reaching highest levels in history

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The surge in these counterfeit pills are mass-produced by criminal drug networks in labs deceptively marketed as legitimate prescription pills and are killing at an unprecedented rate.

The search for black market pills will likely end in overdose.

Special agent Todd Scott with the DEA says the reason is that many of those pills look just like prescription drugs and are laced with fentanyl. Drug dealers are mixing in this synthetic opioid.

“What we’re seeing is people are basically playing Russian roulette every time they take a pill,” said Scott.

Scott says the covid pandemic has made the issue worse.

“In terms of the fake pills that we’re seeing, these criminal organizations, the drug dealers in these communities are taking advantage of an already strikingly bad opioid epidemic,” said Scott.

Scott says deadly dose of fentanyl is less than 2 milligrams, which is small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil.

There is every possibility that will be a fatal dose.”

Fake prescription pills are widely accessible and often sold on social media...Making them available to anyone with a smartphone...Including minors.

“...they’re buying it on the internet or from friends you know this is a problem we’re seeing with young people and these pills aren’t Adderall, they’re not Xanax, they’re not Percocet,” said Scott.

Scott says anyone filling a prescription at a licensed pharmacy can be confident that the medications they receive are safe when taken as directed by a medical professional.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.