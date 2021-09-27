Jo Ellen Garrett, 80, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She passed in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WV Hospice.

She was born in Bridgeport on June 13, 1941, a daughter of the late Walter Reed and Gladys Snell Reed. In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by infant son, William Edward Garrett; one brother, Walter Paul Reed; and five sisters: Lorraine Hacker, Emma Marsh, Lucy Riddle, Elma Smith, and Ruth Shreves.

After becoming acquainted in school, Jo knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Edward Delane Garrett. On July 20, 1959, Jo and Ed were united in marriage. Together they shared over 62 wonderful years of marriage and the joys of raising their four children.

Forever cherishing their memories of Jo are her husband, Edward Garrett of Weston; four children: Joyce Evelyn Wilt and husband, Ed, of Buckhannon, Nancy Jane Cogar and husband, Arthur, of Weston, James Michael Garrett and wife, Joyce, of Weston, and Rodney Delane Garrett and wife, Mary Ann, of Alum Bridge; eleven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Frances Butcher of Weston; and several nieces and nephews.

Jo cherished spending her days caring for her home and family. Family was everything to Jo and her ability to be there for them meant the world. Jo also enjoyed sewing, gardening, puzzle books, watching soap operas, listening to music, and reading a good book. Jo was a member of First Southern Baptist Church on Glady Fork. She had a caring and honest soul and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bill Dawson officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Baptist Church Cemetery in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jo Ellen Garrett. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

