Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 27, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was beautiful, with sunny skies and highs in the low-70s, thanks to a high-pressure system south of our region. Today, expect warmer temperatures, as warm air flows into WV. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, and we won’t see any rain. Temperatures will be in the warm upper-70s, perhaps breaking 80 in some areas. Overall, it’s a good start to the workweek. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy. We might see a chance for a few showers as a front approaches from the north. Other than that, we stay dry. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s, so tonight will be warm. At around 6 to 7 AM tomorrow morning, a cold front pushes in and brings scattered showers, and perhaps even a thunderstorm, to WV. Most areas won’t see much rain from these showers (about 0.25 inches at most), but it will mean a slick commute at times. So make sure to grab an umbrella and give yourself extra time on the roads. By the afternoon, however, most of the rain is gone, so we’re left with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, so expect seasonable highs. Overall, barring the morning rain, tomorrow won’t be too bad. After Tuesday, the rest of the week will be dry and partly to mostly sunny, as a high-pressure system pushes in from the north. Northerly winds will keep highs in the low-70s and morning lows in the upper-40s. So a light coat might be needed in the mornings, but the afternoon hours will feel nice. As for when we’ll see rain again, there are differences in the models, but generally, we’ll likely see rain early next week. In short, today and tomorrow will see seasonably warm temperatures and a chance of rain, and the rest of next week will be cooler but dry and sunny.

Today: A nice afternoon if you’re heading out, with mostly clear skies. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s, so we’ll be seasonably warm. Overall, not a bad start to the workweek. High: 81.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy, so no real chance of stargazing tonight. After 2 AM, a few showers push into WV, so we will see rain in some areas, although we won’t see much. Rain chances will continue into the morning. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, so it will be a warm night. Low: 63.

Tuesday: Another warm day, with highs in the upper-70s, a few degrees above-average. Skies will be mostly cloudy. We’ll see rain showers and even a couple of thunderstorms during the morning hours, mostly in the northern counties. We won’t see much rain (less than 0.3 inches), but you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads in the morning. High: 80.

Wednesday: Temperatures will be cooler and more in-line with average late-September weather, with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Skies will be mostly sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine in the area. Winds will be light. Overall, a nice day. High: 76.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.