Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 27, 2021

A few showers tomorrow, but overall a beautiful week in store!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! A great way to begin the work week! The day began sunny with temperatures starting the day near the low 50′s. We warmed up nicely and only saw a small increase in clouds into the afternoon. Winds began picking up this afternoon with gusts reaching over 20 mph, and tomorrow afternoon expect to see more of that with higher gusts in the higher elevations. Overnight we’ll see an increase in clouds as a dry cold front moves into our area. That front will be accompanied by a few showers and possible thunderstorms, but because the air mass is so dry, don’t expect to see much in terms of accumulation. There will likely be two rounds of light showers, one in the morning, then another round late afternoon into early Wednesday morning. The rest of the week is looking mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures.

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low: 63

Tuesday: Intermittent showers: High 80

Wednesday: Sunny: High 76

Thursday: Sunny: High 75

