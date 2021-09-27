Local doctor urging those eligible to get covid booster

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot.

This after the FDA authorizes the booster dose of Pfizer.

Dr. Povroznik from the united hospital center tells us it’s for the most vulnerable Americans, six months after their second dose.

“For people 65 years of age and older or those that are residents of long-term care facilities should receive a booster. Those that are 50-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions,” said Dr. Povroznik.

Dr. Povroznik also advises that people with occupations that have a high-risk of exposure of covid to get the shot.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.