Mask mandate extended for Harrison County schools

The district on Monday announced the mandate will extend until Oct. 29, at which time it will be reevaluated.
Generic photo of face masks(Storyblocks)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County schools will continue to have a mask mandate.

The Board of Education cited “continuing high case rates within our schools and Harrison County” as the reason for the extension.

The mandate applies to all students and staff.

“Thank you for your continuing support of this difficult decision,” the district said. “We are striving to keep students in-person 5 days per week and believe this is the best approach given the circumstances.”

