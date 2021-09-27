Advertisement

Senator Capito’s Academy Days finish off in Bridgeport

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s office made their last stop of Academy Days at Bridgeport High School.

Academy Days was an event run by Capito and her team to introduce students to the different military school opportunities in West Virginia.

Capito was not at the Bridgeport event. However, she recorded a video message for the students that was played at the beginning of the moderated Question-and-Answer session.

“I hope this event will be a chance for you to learn, network and please ask questions,” Capito said.

Representatives from different branches of the service were available to have one on one conversations with students and their families.

There were some ROTC students at the event as well.

ROTC Air Force Cadet, Olivia Groves remembered attending Academy Days when she was in high school. She said that influenced her decision to join the military.

“It’s really exciting to see the next generation of kids. I’m only a few years older than some of these people. But it is really interesting to see people with the same passion. It gives me hope,” Groves said.

She shared that ROTC had not only helped her career aspirations, but built her personal life as well.

“A lot of people when they enter college, they don’t have any friends. They don’t have any social groups. ROTC has given me the ability to be around people that are likeminded and given me pretty much all my friends,” Groves said.

