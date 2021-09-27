Advertisement

Three people dead following plane crash in Fayette County

Fatal plane crash
plane crash
plane crash(WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Virginia residents were killed in a plane crash Sunday morning in Lansing, W.Va.

The plane went down shortly after take off from the Fayette Airport around 11AM.

The aircraft crashed in a wooded area near Opossum Creek Road in Fayette County, which is a few miles from the New River Gorge.

Police identified the victims as 38-year-old Nick Fletcher, 36-year-old Michael Taphouse and 39-year-old Wesley Farley - all from the Chesapeake, Virginia area.

The Federal Aviation and National Transportation Safety Board are now leading the investigation.

