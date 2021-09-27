Tucker County holding drive thru flu vaccine clinic in October

DAVIS , W.Va (WDTV) - The Tucker County Health Department will be holding two flu vaccine clinics.

The 1st flu shot drive thru clinic will be held on Friday, October 8 from 10 AM - 1 PM at the Tucker County Health Department parking lot.

The 2nd clinic will take place on Tuesday, October 12 from 10 AM - 11:30 AM in th eDAvis Fire Hall parking lot.

Flu shots will be given to anyone 18 and older.

If you have Medicare or insurance you are asked to bring your card with you, you will not be chaarged a co pay.

If you don’t have insurance you are still eligible to get the flu shot for free.

