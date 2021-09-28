Amy Lynne Boore, 43, of Fairmont, WV, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was born on October 10, 1977, in Fairmont to Richard Lee Boore and Karen Lynn Mahaffey Boore. Amy graduated from East Fairmont High School. She was a faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Fairmont. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, helped in the nursery and caravan. She was also a loved and treasured secretary for NYI and wrote the newsletters. In addition to her parents, Amy is survived by her sister Rebecca Kisner and her companion Kyle Shaffer of Fairmont, her aunts Karen Glasscock and her husband Kevin of Barrackville, Debbie Short of Fairmont, and Dianne Graff and her husband Bruce of Weston, her uncles Bob Boore and his wife Tonya of SC, and Jim Boore and his wife Jody of Mannington, and close friend Stephen Groves II of Bridgeport. Amy is joined in heaven by her sister Bethany Leah Boore and her brother-in-law Mark Kisner. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St. Fairmont, WV 26554, on Thursday, September 30, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1604 Morgantown Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554 with Reverend Larry Barkley officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with Amy’s family at www.carpenterandford.com

