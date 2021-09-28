Barbara Ellen Barker, 81, of Buckhannon, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jane Lew.

She was born in Lewis County on December 5, 1939, a daughter of the late William Matthew Heath and Thelma Augustine Hawkins Heath.

On November 26, 1979, Barbara married the love of her life, Paul Glen Barker. She missed him dearly after his passing on October 27, 2014.

Forever cherishing Barbara’s caring and thoughtful nature are her two sons: Lester Marsh and wife, Lee Marie, of Weston, and Bobby Marsh of Sistersville; five grandchildren: Todd Marsh, Amber Olliverio and husband, Vinny, Barbie Marsh and husband, Alex, Matt Marsh, and Kaitlin Barnhart and husband, Derek; six great-grandchildren: Zander, Killian, Henry, Baileigh, Blake, and Hezekiah; five siblings: Sylvia Johnson, Carl Heath, Susie Marks and husband, Dale, and Betty Heath, all of Weston and Loretta Cottril of Jane Lew; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by one son, Michael Marsh; and four siblings: Linda Marsh, Mildred Butcher, William Junior Heath, and Edward Heath.

Barbara was a waitress for several years at Riverside Lunch in Weston. She later became a Certified Nursing Assistant and spent over 20 years at Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jane Lew before retiring. Barbara loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing gave her great joy. She had a special place in her heart for animals and especially enjoyed playing with her Chihuahua mix companion, Puppy.

Friends and family will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Barbara Ellen Barker. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.