Advertisement

Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious

West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff and Brendan Tierney
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia State Police say an 80-year-old man was found dead Monday night in a wooded area outside of Rosedale near the Braxton-Gilmer County line.

Sgt. R.P. Smith tells WSAZ they are investigating this as a suspicious death. He says foul play is not suspected at this time, but they’re trying to figure out how Jack May, 80, of Boone County, died.

Smith says May’s body was found near a camper he was using, and it’s believed he was in the area to hunt.

Neighbor Karen Workman says a friend of May found him facedown in a mud hole on Monday evening and called for help.

“He could have had a heart attack or something,” Workman said. “We don’t know.”

State Police say an autopsy will be performed.

“This is very sad after he had been coming here for years,” Workman said. “We think that he was squirrel hunting. He would come up here a lot to go hunting.”

Troopers say there are no suspects at this time and expect a cause of death to be determined early next week.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon, National Guard members began to meet with county emergency service...
West Virginia National Guard facing potential shutdown
fire
Burning rules in West Virginia for October to December
US-50 crash
UPDATE: Multiple injuries in US-50 crash
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
College student brain dead from COVID-19 complications; doctors harvest his organs
Rivesville house condemned
Rivesville house condemned after outcry, officials say

Latest News

Officials with Marshall University and Alderson Broaddus University sign a collaborative...
Marshall University and Alderson Broaddus University pen academic agreement
It happened Monday night between games of a double header.
Charleston baseball team announces new name and mascot
Fairmont mayor apologizes for poor behavior in recent viral video.
Fairmont mayor apologizes to the city for his poor behavior in recent viral video
Nation’s first fully mobile lung cancer screening in Clarksburg.
Nation’s first fully mobile lung cancer screening in Clarksburg
Nation’s first fully mobile lung cancer screening in Clarksburg.
Nation’s first fully mobile lung cancer screening in Clarksburg