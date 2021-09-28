Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious

GILMER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia State Police say an 80-year-old man was found dead Monday night in a wooded area outside of Rosedale near the Braxton-Gilmer County line.

Sgt. R.P. Smith tells WSAZ they are investigating this as a suspicious death. He says foul play is not suspected at this time, but they’re trying to figure out how Jack May, 80, of Boone County, died.

Smith says May’s body was found near a camper he was using, and it’s believed he was in the area to hunt.

Neighbor Karen Workman says a friend of May found him facedown in a mud hole on Monday evening and called for help.

“He could have had a heart attack or something,” Workman said. “We don’t know.”

State Police say an autopsy will be performed.

“This is very sad after he had been coming here for years,” Workman said. “We think that he was squirrel hunting. He would come up here a lot to go hunting.”

Troopers say there are no suspects at this time and expect a cause of death to be determined early next week.

