Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s Gabby Floyd
Floyd had 34 kills across two matches for the Mountaineers
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Gabby Floyd put on a show in matches against Fairmont Senior and Grafton, notching 34 kills.
Her teammates would describe her as “funny” off the court, but on the court, it’s all about the game.
Head coach Chris Vance is happy she has the rest of this season and the next to develop her craft and assist the Liberty Mountaineers in reaching for successful seasons.
